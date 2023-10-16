Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich satisfied with recent success on corners

Bayern Munich, and specifically Joshua Kimmich, received a mountain of criticism last season from the media and fans regarding the midfielder’s corner kick abilities. Ironically, Kimmich still led the Bundesliga in corner kick efficiency during this so-called slump. But too often the eye test saw attackers run near post and the ball sail over the top or end up a gentle lob as if intended for the opposing keeper.

After connecting with Matthijs de Ligt against Bochum and Mathys Tel against Gladbach, Kimmich was served up with a golden opportunity to tout his recent success. But Kimmich took the humble route and made it about the team’s success rather than himself.

“I’m always pleased when we score goals and win. It’s worked well in recent weeks. I hope it continues. We haven’t changed much,” the Bayern No. 6 said ahead of the team’s Champions League tilt against Copenhagen earlier this month (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

According to TheStatsDontLie.com, Bayern consistently leads the Bundesliga in corner attempts, and that trend has continued this season:

2023/24: 7.71 (1st)

2022/23: 6.68 (T-1st)

2021/22: 6.32 (1st)

2020/21: 6.94 (1st)

2019/20: 7.06 (1st)

2018/19: 8.44 (1st)

According to Sport1.de, Kimmich finds himself celebrating from the corner one out of 27 chances. The rest of the Bundesliga only connects every 38 attempts. The napkin math says that Kimmich is 40% more efficient than the rest of the league.

Between Bayern’s sheer volume and Kimmich’s historic ability to send in dangerous balls, Thomas Tuchel and his staff appear to have generated a new sense of purpose in the squad’s ability to convert from the corner flag.