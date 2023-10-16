Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala loves playing with Florian Wirtz

#AgentMusiala to finish the job?)

Germany fans were treated to a rare outing for Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz who played together. The Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen young ‘uns ran the show in a friendly match against the USA; Musiala scored one of the goals in a 3-1 victory to hand Julian Nagelsmann his first win as Die Mannschaft coach. When asked about his partner in crime, Musiala said that he loves playing with Wirtz:

Jamal Musiala über Florian Wirtz: „Ich liebe es, mit Flo zu spielen. Mit Flo fühle ich mich immer wohl.“ #USAGER @SPORT1 pic.twitter.com/5L2dBepqSP — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) October 14, 2023

Jamal Musiala about Florian Wirtz: “I love playing with Flo. I always feel comfortable with Flo.” #USAGER @SPORT1

Bayern have been trying to get their hands on Wirtz for some time now, and even spoke to Wirtz’s father/agent before. This could point to a potential transfer for the 20-year-old wunderkind. The fear of the Rekordmeister is that Wirtz is enticed by an offer from abroad and moves there instead of Munich. With Musiala confirming his chemistry with Wirtz, Bayern have another weapon to use in the Wirtz sweepstakes.

