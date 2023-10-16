İlkay Gündoğan admits that Germany still needs to improve despite a 3-1 win over the USA

Germany are now back to winning ways, claiming a much needed 3-1 win over the USA in the first of two international friendlies. Goals from İlkay Gündoğan, Niclas Füllkrug, and Jamal Musiala were enough to power past Christian Pulisic’s opener. Speaking after the game, Gündoğan said that they try to implement former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann’s ideas to the best of their abilities but still sees room for improvement:

We try to implement what the coach tells us. Today it worked well in some scenes and not so well in some. In the end we got off to a good start with the result and a good performance. – Via the German national football team’s official website (DFB.de)

Germany played much better than they did in recent games but as mentioned earlier, still have weak spots that need addressing. Could they iron those out in time for Die Mannschaft’s showdown with Mexico before heading back to Europe?

