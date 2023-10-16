Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona in the lead for Florian Wirtz; Bayern to get BVB’s Gregor Kobel?; One Englishman happy to see Harry Kane in Germany; Transfer rumors on PSG’s Kylian Mbappé and RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo; plus MORE!

Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are the two clubs considered to be at the forefront of the sweepstakes for Bayer Leverkusen ace and Germany international Florian Wirtz:

Always on the alert for the highest quality players who can further strengthen their squad, FC Barcelona are currently monitoring several players with an eye on incorporating them once the opportunity arises. As already reported here, one of these players who has piqued Barcelona’s interest is Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, who has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the last few years and is having a wonderful start to the current season under Xabi Alonso. However, getting him is very difficult for Barcelona because of their financial conditions. This difficulty of getting Wirtz has further enhanced recently, as SPORT reports that Bayern Munich are now also emerging as a club that can go all out for the attacking midfielder in the next summer transfer window. The report mentions that Bayern are dreaming of pairing Wirtz with Jamal Musiala, and thus put on two of the best young attacking midfielders on the pitch. The Bavarians are aware of Wirtz’s quality, and would pay big bucks to ensure he does not leave Bundesliga. However, Bayer Leverkusen do not want to negotiate for the player for now. Wirtz himself is also fully focused on further improving and enjoying the good form that he himself and his club is going through. Bayer Leverkusen value him at €80 million, and while they do not want to negotiate for him now, everything depends on how many of their sporting objectives Leverkusen can achieve by the end of the season.

The big question for many Bayern Munich fans is this: “Why Wirtz when Bayern already has Jamal Musiala?”

Well, new Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is giving the duo a look at playing together — and maybe giving the Bavarians an idea of how things could function with both players in the lineup at the same time.

No doubt, the Bavarian brass is keeping a close eye on exactly that.

There have been multiple reports that Bayern Munich could make a move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to become the eventual successor to Manuel Neuer.

However, there have also been other reports indicating that such a move is not in the cards for Kobel. Now, though, that idea could be back on the table:

Bayern Munich want to replace long-time goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer with Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel. WHAT HAPPENED? According to French publication, Foot Mercato, Bayern has decided that Kobel will eventually replace the 37-year-old, who is currently recuperating from the leg injury he sustained while skiing during the previous winter break. Kobel recently renewed his contract with Dortmund without a release clause until 2028, apparently increasing his pay. However, this does not rule out any potential departure in the future. The French publication claims, however, that Dortmund might want up to €70 million from their Bundesliga opponents in order to retain the services of the Swiss goalkeeper. It is said that Bayern and Kobel’s crew have been in constant touch over a possible transfer. THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern had also signed Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer in January, however, the deal did not work and the Swiss international ended up leaving the club this summer and joining Serie A’s Inter Milan.

The future for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé varies from being cloudy to murky, but never clear. The Real Madrid rumors still persist either way:

Kylian Mbappé is prepared to delay the final decision on his future with Paris Saint-Germain until after the club’s Champions League campaign comes to an end. Real Madrid are looking to sign him on a free transfer if Mbappé declines to extend his stay in Paris.

Bayern Munich might not be active during this international break, but there is certainly a lot to discuss on the club — and also with the German national team.

For the first segment, we are catching up with our old pal — Daily Mail journalist Jake Fenner — to talk all things Die Mannschaft.

Why waste any more time babbling about what we will talk about, though? Let’s get down to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

A look at Germany’s first roster under Julian Nagelsmann and what to expect as Die Mannschaft prepares to square off against the United States and Mexico — featuring Jake Fenner.

Grading Bayern Munich’s position groups to this point in the season. Where the team is succeeding and what positions might need some work.

Addressing the recent transfer rumors linking Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid and Manchester City, while also looking at the possibility of an exit for Joshua Kimmich this summer as Pep Guardiola might be looking for a reunion. Also, those very early rumors on Jamal Musiala.

There was at least one Englishman sort of happy to see Harry Kane leave for Bayern Munich:

Alan Shearer admits he was ‘f****** delighted’ about Harry Kane’s decision to leave Tottenham for Bayern Munich. The England captain was once again the subject of a lengthy transfer saga in the latest summer transfer window, but ultimately sealed a switch to the Bundesliga champions in August. Kane has unsurprisingly hit the ground running with his new club, registering nine goals and five assists in his first 10 appearances. The 30-year-old has left the Premier League sat second only to Shearer in the all-time scorers chart having surpassed Wayne Rooney last term. The Newcastle legend did not hide his desire for Kane to make the move abroad in order to preserve his own record, previously joking he would drive his fellow number nine to the airport. This stance was recently questioned by Micah Richards on the Match of the Day podcast, with Shearer’s fellow BBC pundit asking for his true feelings on Kane’s decision. Shearer turned the air blue in his response which had his fellow pundits in stitches, with Gary Lineker insisting the Magpies’ favourite had never ‘hidden’ his views on the transfer. Recent speculation has already suggested Kane could return to the Premier League, with the new Bayern star only 47 goals adrift in the Premier League’s record books. Shearer added: “We’ve got a WhatsApp group and there was a headline that came out the other day about Spurs having a buyback clause. Micah sent me one saying Alan question mark with laughing faces!”

Manchester City, Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, and Real Madrid are all still keeping close tabs on RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo:

Manchester City have moved ahead in the race to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo. Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all known admirers, while Barcelona are also hoping to raise the money to involve themselves in negotiations.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann managed his first game for the German national team, coaching a confident 3-1 win over the United States national team. In this latest flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Samrin and Rayyan discuss the events of the last few weeks involving that and more, including: