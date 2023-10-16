Ryan Gravenberch says Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala is the most talented youngster he’s played alongside

Ryan Gravenberch has found life at Liverpool a bit better than his tenure at Bayern Munich, as it never really quite worked out with the latter club after his move from AFC Ajax lin 2022.

The midfielder has already tallied two assists from five appearances across all competitions with Jurgen Klopp’s side, which is already more than he had to show for his thirty-three appearances across all competitions at Bayern.

Apart from a handful of matches toward the end of the Bundesliga season under Thomas Tuchel, Gravenberch was rarely a starter in what is already a packed midfield at the Rekordmeister. He had made his frustrations quite clear, and on more than one occasion, he had public aired his grievances at a lack of minutes to the press; not necessarily the best strategy when you want to become more in favor with any respective manager.

During his time at Bayern, though, Gravenberch had the chance to play alongside Jamal Musiala, who he recently said was the best young player he has ever played alongside. “I’d go for Jamal Musiala,” Gravenberch said in a recent interview with Sky Sports Premier League when he was asked about the best young player he has had the privilege to play with (via @iMiaSanMia).

“Jamal does crazy things in training and also in the game. He’s very good for his age. I choose Jamal Musiala. I think he could win a Ballon d’Or once in his life. He will keep improving and get even better. There’s a good chance. He’s really good with his crazy dribbling.”