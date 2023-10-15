 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The new Weekend Warm-up Podcast is live! A special guest joins to talk Germany, while we also hit on rating Bayern Munich's position groups and the latest transfer rumors!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works S6E14: Reviewing Julian Nagelsmann’s first game in charge of Germany, discussing Thomas Tuchel’s potential loss of the dressing room, looking at Bayern Munich’s rivals for the title + MORE!

An all-new German national team, and a seemingly all-new German national league!

By Cyler and Samrin_TwinkleFCB
/ new
Germany v United States - International Friendly Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann managed his first game for the German national team, coaching a confident 3-1 win over the United States national team. In this latest flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Samrin and Rayyan discuss the events of the last few weeks involving that and more, including:

  • Lineups and a short discussion of the game between Germany and the USA.
  • Bayern Munich’s reported dressing room problems related to Thomas Tuchel’s brand of football (or lack thereof), and the lack of any real progression from Nagelsmann’s Bayern.
  • Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and other teams at the top of the Bundesliga, and how they relate to Bayern Munich.
  • Can any of these teams mount a realistic title challenge for Bayern?

