Three observations from Germany’s refreshing 3-1 win vs. the USA

Is the Germany that everyone knows back and here to stay? Germany saw off the USMNT in East Hartford to the tune of a 3-1 win. Christian Pulisic’s opener was cancelled out by strikes from İlkay Gündoğan, Niclas Füllkrug, and Jamal Musiala. Here are three takeaways from the game?

Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany know how to attack

Honestly, after seeing Hansi Flick-ball the past few months, it feels surreal to see Germany motivated and energized. The attack looked good and had a fair few chances to try and get going. Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and Leroy Sané are doing wonders in attack, though Sané could do with a supporting fullback, which is something that Julian Nagelsmann rarely does. Although it is way too early to make bold statements, the former Bayern Munich coach has revived Germany’s attacking nous.

The midfield is bypassed too easily

Lo and behold, Germany still needs to work on defending. Antonio Rüdiger is not his usual imposing self, letting in Chrisitan Pulisic for the opening goal and weirdly stopping when the American got away. Jonathan Tah also failed to defend him properly. The USA counterattacks were dangerous when they came — especially with the pace of Yunus Musah and Pulisic, supported by Weston McKennie, tearing through the midfield.

Leroy Sané is an absolute baller for both club and country

It is mental to think that this man is carrying his red-hot club form into the national team and bossing it like he didn’t miss a beat. Sané’s creativity was key in unlocking an unusually astute American defense and getting the ball into the box for İlkay Gündoğan to level the game for Die Mannschaft.

Thomas Müller also proved his value by once again leading the men to press against a tired USA team.