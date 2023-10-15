Rudi Völler enthused by Germany’s debut victory over the USA under Julian Nagelsmann

The decision to change coach is never easy, but it looks like Germany’s call to sack Hansi Flick has paid off. Flick’s successor at Bayern Munich, Julian Nagelsmann, has become his successor Germany as well, and marked his debut with a friendly win over the USMNT.

The national team’s current director, Rudi Völler, likes what he sees already.

“That makes you want more,” Völler said of the men’s national team’s 3-1 victory in Connecticut on Saturday in comments by captured Az journalist Maximilian Koch (via @iMiaSanMia). “It was a good week, a good atmosphere. It was really important to win the first game under Julian. It was a really good game.”

Nagelsmann enjoyed the renewing of many Bayern connections in his first game in charge; Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala both made his XI while Leon Goretzka and Thomas Müller came off the bench. He had to make do without midfield maestro Joshua Kimmich, however, due to the player’s recent illness.

Still, it was enough to get over the United States, and while it is evident there is much work that remains, Germany already put on the kind of resplendent attacking verve Nagelsmann has become known for.

Against Mexico on Tuesday, Germany will have the chance to show there is a lot more where that just came from.

