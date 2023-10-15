Niclas Füllkrug impressed with Julian Nagelsmann’s presence on the sideline during Germany’s 3-1 victory over USA

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was firmly in the spotlight of Germany’s 3-1 victory over the United States.

Nagelsmann was at the helm of the German national team for the first time and guided the squad to a win in which Die Mannschaft had to overcome a one-goal deficit. Given how poorly the team had played in the last 11 months, that was no sure thing even against an inferior USMNT side.

One of Germany’s key figures in the win was Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug, who had a goal and an assist in the match. Füllkrug came away very impressed with Nagelsmann.

“He has a natural authority, not an artificial one. He always backs up everything he wants us to do with explanations and solutions. That makes an immediate impression,” Füllkrug told Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau.

The match was a step in the right direction and if Nagelsmann’s positive impact can be sustained for the long haul of the next eight months or so, Germany might just be a factor at the EURO 2024 competition after all.

