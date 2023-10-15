 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The new Weekend Warm-up Podcast is live! A special guest joins to talk Germany, while we also hit on rating Bayern Munich's position groups and the latest transfer rumors!

Filed under:

Mats Hummels revels in his return to the German national football team after defeating the USA 3-1

Coffee man is back

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Germany v United States - International Friendly Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Mats Hummels’ previous skirmish with the German national football team was the Euros in 2021. The Borussia Dortmund veteran missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup but has been recalled by newly appointed Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann. The 34-year-old played all 90 minutes as Germany ran out 3-1 winners. Here’s what the former Bayern Munich product had to say on his return:

It was an absolutely special moment. I was more nervous than I thought. It was fun before the game, but it was also nice to be on the pitch. In the first half, the USA had larger spaces, so we adjusted that a bit. That worked well, but the key was our possession of the ball. In the second half we were much more confident on the ball and didn’t give up any more counterattacks.

– Via the German national football team’s official website (DFB.de)

Hummels’s form for Dortmund did not go unnoticed and was rewarded for it. Germany play Mexico in Philadelphia in midweek for the second and final match of Die Mannschaft’s USA tour.

Looking for more analysis of the game? Check out our newest podcast episode where we break down Nagelsmann’s first win with Germany, Tuchel’s potential loss of the dressing room, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Germany’s October 2023 International Break: All Updates

View all 26 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works