Mats Hummels revels in his return to the German national football team after defeating the USA 3-1

Mats Hummels’ previous skirmish with the German national football team was the Euros in 2021. The Borussia Dortmund veteran missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup but has been recalled by newly appointed Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann. The 34-year-old played all 90 minutes as Germany ran out 3-1 winners. Here’s what the former Bayern Munich product had to say on his return:

It was an absolutely special moment. I was more nervous than I thought. It was fun before the game, but it was also nice to be on the pitch. In the first half, the USA had larger spaces, so we adjusted that a bit. That worked well, but the key was our possession of the ball. In the second half we were much more confident on the ball and didn’t give up any more counterattacks. – Via the German national football team’s official website (DFB.de)

Hummels’s form for Dortmund did not go unnoticed and was rewarded for it. Germany play Mexico in Philadelphia in midweek for the second and final match of Die Mannschaft’s USA tour.

Looking for more analysis of the game? Check out our newest podcast episode where we break down Nagelsmann’s first win with Germany, Tuchel’s potential loss of the dressing room, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

