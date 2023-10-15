Julian Nagelsmann impressed with Germany’s resiliency vs. USA in 3-1 victory

When Germany fell behind the United States by a goal in the first half, there was a sinking feeling that overtook some segments of the Die Mannschaft fanbase.

However, the German national team stormed back with three consecutive goals to snare a 3-1 victory over the USMNT. Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was pleased with that he saw during his first game at the helm of Germany,

“First of all, congratulations. I think, especially after the past few months, going 1-0 down then coming back this way, the boys played very, very well. In the first half we didn’t have many chances and weren’t able to penetrate their defense so well,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Also individually, there were a few issues, which is completely normal. We still have to improve a bit there. Overall the football we played was very good. In the end we deserved the win.”

Nagelsmann also praised his team’s patience after a somewhat choppy start to the match.

“I had the feeling in the first half that we wanted to decide the game too early. We almost tried to play every situation with a lot of risk and we simply had too many ball losses. In the second half we still played at a fast pace, but were more patient. That was the difference,” Nagelsmann remarked.