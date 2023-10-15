Vote! USA 1 - 3 Germany: Community player ratings

New coach, new vibes? Julian Nagelsmann made his coaching debut for Germany half a year after being sacked from his gag at Bayern Munich, with an emphatic 3-1 come-from-behind victory over the USMNT in an international friendly that played out in Connecticut on Saturday.

Defensive instability reared its head early for the visiting Germans, particularly down the wings, and when Pennsylvania native Christian Pulisic beat Marc-André ter Stegen with a top-class, top-shelf finish in the 27th minute, there was a feeling of ‘here we go again’.

This time, however, Germany could answer in equal measure. Three classy team goals — from İlkay Gündoğan, Niclas Füllkrug, and Jamal Musiala — the latter two in quick succession, put the game to bed. Ultimately, the Americans were thoroughly outclassed in a positive display of attacking prowess by the Germans.

Leroy Sané continued his rich vein of club form and was BFW’s Meister of the Match. Here is how German outlet Bild rated the performances; have your own say below after the jump!

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.

It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!

If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.