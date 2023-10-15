Bayern Munich mainstay Thomas Müller got an offer from the Saudi Pro League

Last time out, you saw the Saudi Pro League director of football say that he hopes to see Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala play there someday. After that statement, it looks like everyone from that league is actively campaigning for Bayern players to make the move. Case in point: Thomas Müller.

Carlo Nohra (COO of Saudi Pro League): Thomas Müller? Why not? That would be my answer to you. There’s absolutely no reason why anyone is off the market, anyone that can add value and quality to the league would be welcome. – Tz’s Philipp Kessler as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Müller has not played as much as he would have hoped to under Thomas Tuchel, though he is slated for a contract extension. Again, Müller being anywhere but Bayern just does not sound right. It will also take a lot of persuading — or a lot of cash — to try and pluck Tommy from the grasps of the Munich club.