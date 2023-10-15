Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen on whether Thomas Müller can play to ... 67?!

Is Thomas Müller going to play into his 60s?

Bayern Munich bosses may be hoping so, and hey, if anyone’s career can resist the ravages of Father Time it will be that of the venerable Raumdeuter.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dresden delivered some positive remarks on Müller’s future — which, no, is not expected to actually last decades — in a recent interview on Bild TV, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

“I don’t know if he wants to play until 67,” Dresden said in his tongue-in-cheek comments. “We don’t feel any pressure. We have seen how important Thomas is for the team. We’ll see what happens. We have good reason to hopefully have Thomas with us for a long time to come.”

Müller’s contract expires in 2024 and the 34-year-old has like most veterans been operating on a year-to-year basis. But he looks like as critical a component as ever in Bayern’s current setup, and seems to be enjoying life on and off the field under a Thomas Tuchel’s management.

Let us hope that means more time in a Bayern jersey and much more success to come for this true club legend.