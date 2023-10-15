Match report: Bayern Munich 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (Frauen Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich Frauen went guns ablaze against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Frauen-Bundesliga but the latter held firm against the barrage of Bavarian attacks and escaped Munich with a point. The final score was 0-0 with Bayern having nothing to show for their utter domination in the game. Let’s have a look at the comprehensive match report of the game below:

First Half

6’ - Sarah Zadrazil attempts a “Kingsley Coman” (cross that nearly ended up a goal) but it goes wide.

7’ - Magda Eriksson heads the ball towards goal but it goes just wide.

13’ – Eriksson with another header but fails to hit the target. Left-back Katharina Naschenweng was involved in two attacking sequences before Magda’s chance.

18’ – Klara Bühl crosses low but it is cleared.

21’ – Zadrazil involved in an aerial challenge with Tanja Pawollek, nothing serious.

23’ – Lina Magull powers through four Frankfurt defenders but her volley goes over the bar.

24’ – Frankfurt go on the break and Eriksson manages to catch up to Géraldine Reuteler, whom the Swede put off enough for Bayern goalkeeper Malah Grohs to collect the ball safely.

32’ – England midfielder Georgia Stanway finds Bühl but the latter is flagged for offside.

33’ – Laura Freigang tackles Stanway and is given a yellow card for the challenge.

34’ – Bühl tries to dribble past her marker on the left but a heavy touch puts the ball out for a Frankfurt goal kick.

35’ – Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir with a nice clean slide tackle to stop a Frankfurt attack.

40’ to 41’ – A series of Frankfurt corners did not trouble Bayern as much, culminating in Grohs punching the ball away to safety.

43’ – Frankfurt gets a free-kick on the right and Sophia Kleinherne’s attempts a volley from a free-kick on the right but puts the effort over.

45 – Naschenweng has a pop from distance after Bühl set her up fantastically but the effort blazes.

45’ — First half ends.

Second Half

46’ – Lea Schüller’s chance is inches off the mark. Bayern picking up where they left off in the first half.

50’ – The injured Sydney Lohmann is in the stadium watching her teammates and interacting with the fans.

51’ – Schüller heads the corner down straight into the Frankfurt goalkeeper Stina Johannes’ hands.

53’ – Bühl dispossesses Sara Doorsoun in front of her own box and sets up Schüller, but her ground shot is collected by Johannes without fuss.

57’ – Nicole Anyomi tries to find Freigang but the latter overruns the pass inside the box. Anyomi tackles Stanway in an attempt to regain possession and the foul is called.

59’ – Anyomi felt that Eriksson brought her down, but the referee says play on.

61’ – Magull tries to run inside and set someone up, but the ball is cleared by Frankfurt defenders.

64’ – Bühl’s corner finds Viggósdóttir whose effort becomes one with the rest of Bayern’s chances and does not go in.

66’ – Frankfurt makes the first change of the game, subbing of Anyomi for Lisanne Gräwe.

66’ – Gräwe with instant threat as she takes a shot from distance. Grohs palms it over the bar.

68’ – An errant clearance from Bayern finds Pawollek, who sets up Lara Prašnikar but comes away with nothing on the shot.

71’ – Bayern Frauen sub out Schüller for Jovana Damnjanović.

73’ – Barbara Dunst swings in a free-kick but is cleared away.

74’ – Reuteler goes for goal on the wide area of the box; the ball hits the side netting and out.

75’ – Damnjanović and Dallmann link up flawlessly which ended up with the former going down in the box. Appeals for a penalty by Bayern players were waved off.

77’ – Giulia Gwinn charges up the right central side and has a go from distance. The low effort rebounds away for a throw-in.

79’ – Magull’s free-kick from deep goes straight to Johannes’ grasp.

81’ – Substitute Frankziska Kett with a good chance with plenty of power but again, Johannes is more than equal to it.

83’ – Bayer Leverkusen arrival Jill Baijings is brought on for Linda Dallmann.

84’ – Zadrazil makes a crucial tackle to stop a potentially dangerous Frankfurt attack.

85’ – Frankfurt with another change: Prašnikar off for Carlotta Wasmer.

89’ – Doorsoun halts a Bayern attack on the right.

90’ – Four minutes of stoppage time added on.

90+1’ – Stanway’s deep free-kick finds Eriksson whose header is caught by Johannes.

90+3’ – Magull went for broke and shot from midfield to no avail.

90+4’ – Full time: Bayern held at home by a pesky Frankfurt side who gave off Gladbach vibes.

Match Observations

Bayern Frauen should play in the Allianz Arena whenever possible

The support for women’s teams continue to grow as of late, and the FC Bayern Frauen reeling in 19,000 spectators in the Allianz Arena’s Frauen Bundesliga debut is a testament to that development. If the men’s team is not playing at the Allianz Arena, the Frauen should definitely take their place and maybe even light up the Allianz pink. Although it was for a good cause, the Allianz in pink looks cool and should be made a recurring thing when the Frauen play there:

Bayern clearly the dominant team but come away with only one point.

The Frauen went hard for the Frankfurt goal in the first half but failed to capitalize on their dominance even though the stats don’t do it justice (four shots, none on target at half-time for Bayern). Magda Eriksson and Lina Magull had the best goal-scoring opportunities in that stretch. Bayern continued to pepper Frankfurt’s goal, yet chances went begging throughout the second half. A whopping 14 shots, six on target but nothing to show for it. Tough pill to swallow for the Frauen.

Bayern sit third in the table (are the men’s team role models?) behind league leaders Hoffenheim and VfL Wolfsburg who have a game in hand. Bayern Frauen play RB Leipzig in their next league game the following week.

Match Awards:

Jersey Swap: Stina Johannes | Honorable Mention: Laura Freigang

Der Kaiser: Magdalena Eriksson

Der Fußballgott: Lina Magull

Der Bomber: Lea Schüller

Meister of the Match: Klara Bühl