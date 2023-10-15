 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The new Weekend Warm-up Podcast is live! A special guest joins to talk Germany, while we also hit on rating Bayern Munich's position groups and the latest transfer rumors!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala talks up the Premier League

He would never leave Bayern, would he?

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern München v Manchester United: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Will Jamal Musiala ever leave Bayern Munich?

The 20-year-old prodigy has a contract through 2026, but his career should last a long time yet. If Musiala continues on his current path, the world’s top clubs will come calling — if only to see whether the youngster will really walk in Thomas Müller’s shoes as a one-club man.

For many footballers, no matter the success they have reached with their current or even childhood clubs, the allure of new challenges will always beckon. Bayern know this all too well: Robert Lewandowski’s departure to FC Barcelona is one example; Harry Kane’s arrival from his beloved Tottenham Hotspur is another.

As for Musiala? Though he arrived very young and broke through at Bayern, he spent much of his formative years at Chelsea FC, and had a stint at Southampton before that. England is a footballing country he knows well.

“The Premier League is currently the strongest and most attractive league in the world,” Musiala appraised in his recent interview for Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “But I feel comfortable here and focused on being successful with Bayern. But you never know what will happen in a few years.”

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works