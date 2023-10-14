Will Julian Nagelsmann play Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala together with Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz?

One of the key subplots that might be something for Germany fans to keep an eye on is Julian Nagelsmann experimenting with playing Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz on the pitch together during the upcoming games against the United States and Mexico.

Nagelsmann is intrigued by the idea for several reasons.

“I read a few months ago that the two of them can’t play together, but I think it’s a very good idea [to play them together]. They both have an extreme talent to get the ball into the half-spaces in front of the opponent’s backline, to dribble towards the goal at speed and to combine with other players. It’s definitely a very good idea, also for the future,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for Musiala, he does not see a reason why it cannot work.

“We always have fun together on the pitch, we combine well and look for each other. We both just have fun playing football together,” Musiala said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Looking for more transfer chatter and analysis, along with a breakdown of what is going on with the German national team? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: