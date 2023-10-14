USA vs Germany: Lineups are out! Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala start together, Joshua Kimmich sent home

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Looks like Nagelsmann kept true to his word and decided to start Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala together for once. However, only two Bayern Munich players make the XI, with both Leon Goretzka and Thomas Muller missing out. The defense resembles a back-three with three center backs, but it could also be a back four.

Meanwhile, in other news, Joshua Kimmich has been sent back to Munich due to a cold. He won’t play during this break.

Joshua Kimmich will miss both games against the USA and Mexico and will travel back to Munich today [dfb] pic.twitter.com/C6teUsNtRQ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 14, 2023

Thanks to a little help from Bayern Munich last month, Germany have a new coach. Julian Nagelsmann is going to get the national team back on track and lead it to great things. Sounds great, right?

Well, the proof is in the pudding, or performances in this case. Nagelsmann’s Germany opens its campaign with a game against the USMNT, because no one in Europe was available to play due to Euro 2024 qualifiers. People are curious to see what his team will look like — will Niclas Füllkrug start? Will Mats Hummels return to the starting XI? Will Germany get back to winning games?

We’ll see.

Match Info

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, Connecticut, United States.

Time: 10:00 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

