Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller and Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels want to get Germany back on winning track

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller is back with the German national team and the Raumdeuter says that the squad will be ready for its upcoming games against USMNT and Mexico.

“We are highly motivated. After the last game, the France game, we as players have the feeling again that we can win. That’s the beauty of football, things go very quickly,” Müller told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Müller’s old buddy, Mats Hummels, is also back with the team after an extended break and thinks that — while the games mean nothing — it would be extremely valuable for the Germans to snare two victories.

“Two wins would be very important — for us and for the fans. After the France game, it would be important to get the country fired up for the Euros at home,” Hummels told Koch.

Both veterans know the importance of reversing course and re-instilling a winning culture into the German national team. Will that mindset change begin with a couple of wins in the coming days?

