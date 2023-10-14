Report: Bayern Munich players irked with Thomas Tuchel’s coaching style, communication

According to a report from Tz journalists Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), some Bayern Munich players are not thrilled with head coach Thomas Tuchel’s communication with the squad and also feel as if the team is not getting any better.

Some of the players are growing increasingly impatient with Thomas Tuchel. Their reproach is that the coach’s footprint on the team is yet to be recognized and that the development of the team in terms of football is stagnating. The players are also critical of Tuchel’s communication - the coach announces the lineup to his players only a few hours before kick-off, which is why they find it difficult to adjust to their role. Assistant coaches Zsolt Löw and Anthony Barry are the ones the players can turn to. Tuchel is not someone who communicates a lot, not even in one-on-one conversations.

There is no point in speculating too much on who the most affected players might be, but some team leaders like Bild mole Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, and Matthijs de Ligt have either been at odds with Tuchel or passed over for playing time, which will have some fans looking into their respective directions.

Regardless, Tuchel’s style has proven to be an issue with players and management alike at various stops in his career. Despite the team’s current run of success, this probably is a situation worth monitoring moving forward.

Looking for more transfer chatter and analysis, along with a breakdown of what is going on with the German national team? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: