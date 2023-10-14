Bayern Munich could face competition from Liverpool for Max Eberl

All of the stars have seemed to be in the active process of aligning in terms of Max Eberl becoming Bayern Munich’s board director of sport after he was dismissed from RB Leipzig. Die Roten Bullen cited that they were concerned with his lack of commitment to his role with them, very much knowing there was heavy interest from the Rekordmeister.

There have been a lot of fluid, moving parts ever since Bayern’s hierarchy decided to dismiss both Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić on the last day of the Bundesliga last season. They have since brought in Jan-Christian Dreesen as club CEO and Christoph Freund as sporting director, but they are still interested in hiring Eberl as board member for sport, which is a role Brazzo held along with his sporting director role.

Bayern is waiting to see how Freund handles contract negotiations with key players in the squad who have contracts set to expire in June 2025. They are going to weigh that into their decision-making process of whether or not they absolutely want to hire Eberl for their executive board, or offer that internal promotion to Freund himself. The former is the far more likely outcome, however Bayern could now face competition from Liverpool for Eberl.

Per information from BILD and Christian Falk (via @iMiaSanMia), Liverpool is very much interested in looking for a replacement for current sporting director Jörg Schmadtke. Eberl is one of the names at the top of Liverpool’s list, even though they know there are heavy links to him being well poised to accept a job at Bayern this December.

Schmadtke’s contract on Merseyside expires at the end of the year after he had signed a one-year deal to replace the outbound Julian Ward, who had taken over for the infamous Michael Edwards. Schmadtke played a chief role in Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai, Waturo Endo and Ryan Gravenberch from their respective Bundesliga clubs, with a keen eye for talent in the German top flight, but it is understood that Eberl would very much be an upgrade, respectively.