Bayern Munich’s interest in Schalke wonderkid Assan Ouédraogo confirmed

There were reports of Bayern Munich being interested in Schalke midfielder Assan Ouédraogo and that they face stiff competition from Brighton and Manchester City for his signature. In a report from Bild, Assan’s father confirmed that Bayern are indeed one of the teams vying for his son’s signature, along with some German and English clubs (there may be more apart from Brighton and Man City):

Assan Ouédraogo’s father has confirmed to @BILD that Bayern are one of the clubs interested in the midfielder. Bayern have been scouting Ouédraogo for a long time and believe he’s a very interesting player. Several German top clubs as well as clubs from England are also interested. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Here is what BFW’s own Ineednoname covered in the previous article about Ouédraogo regarding the player’s profile:

Here is what the website Football Talent Scout has to say about him. His highlights are reminiscent of a young Thiago Alcântara. According to Sky, the 17-year-old wants to play in the Bundesliga next season, and it seems unlikely to be at Schalke given the club’s current trajectory.

