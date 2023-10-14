Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich could bring in Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni and an ex-Borussia Dortmund star for depth; Kingsley Coman doesn’t close door on return to PSG at some point; Rudi Völler just wants to make the best of USA trip; and MORE!

Last summer, Bayern Munich considered making a run at then-AS Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The youngster made the move to Real Madrid instead of heading to Germany, but Bayern Munich is considering revisiting the situation in January to see if the 23-year-old would be open to a change:

Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants Bayern Munich to push for the signature of Real Madrid midfield powerhouse Aurélien Tchouaméni. According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Aurélien Tchouaméni is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich. Thomas Tuchel wants the Bundesliga champions to land the French midfielder in the 2024 summer transfer window. But it is unclear if Real Madrid will part ways with the powerhouse. Joshua Kimmich faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena, with Barcelona and Manchester City interested in him. So, Bayern Munich should scour the market to replace the German international if push comes to shove. Tchouaméni is thus a viable target for the Bavarian giants. But it is unclear if Real Madrid will listen to offers for the 23-year-old French international.

In a report that would seem outrageous to many, Bayern Munich could add former Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos to its roster to help fortify the center-back position:

As reported by Bild, Bayern Munich could target former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos. Sokratis has been a free agent since departing Olympiacos in the Summer and recently turned down a move to Real Betis. Despite negotiations being considerably advanced with the Spanish side, the Greek defender was believed to not have been convinced by the club. Therefore, Bayern are free to make a move for the 35-year-old, who has a positive relationship with Tuchel stretching back to their time at the Westfalenstadion. However, no approach has yet been made by Die Rekordmeister. Nevertheless, Sokratis offers the experience and leadership that Bayern are searching for to offer rotation to a fragile defensive unit.

There is a level of comfort between Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel and the defender, but does he have anything left in the tank?

Desperate times call for desperate measures...

Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman came up through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain before embarking on an incredible career filled with just about nothing, but trophies everywhere he has been.

While he looks quite settled at Bayern Munich, Coman admitted that you never know what the future holds and did not close the door on a return to PSG at some point:

Former Paris Saint-Germain youth products hold the capital club close to their hearts. Although they leave for greener pastures, their love for PSG doesn’t go away, and the latest to display this affection is Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman. Coman broke the hearts of many PSG supporters, having scored the lone goal in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final when Bayern Munich faced off against the French giants. Nonetheless, the Frenchman has hope that the Ligue 1 giants will soon raise that Champions League trophy. Furthermore, Coman hinted at possibly returning to PSG, but he’s under contract until 2027, so it won’t be anytime soon. “As a player who grew up in Paris, we want PSG to win the Champions League,” Coman said. “Afterwards, as long as I am in Bayern Munich, I hope not. You never know after that, if one day I’ll change teams.”

Coman’s putting the nail in PSG’s coffin during the 2019/20 Champions League final is something that the Frenchman will never forget — and PSG fans likely will not either.

Bayern Munich might not be active during this international break, but there is certainly a lot to discuss on the club — and also with the German national team.

For the first segment, we are catching up with our old pal — Daily Mail journalist Jake Fenner — to talk all things Die Mannschaft.

Why waste any more time babbling about what we will talk about, though? Let’s get down to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

A look at Germany’s first roster under Julian Nagelsmann and what to expect as Die Mannschaft prepares to square off against the United States and Mexico — featuring Jake Fenner.

Grading Bayern Munich’s position groups to this point in the season. Where the team is succeeding and what positions might need some work.

Addressing the recent transfer rumors linking Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid and Manchester City, while also looking at the possibility of an exit for Joshua Kimmich this summer as Pep Guardiola might be looking for a reunion. Also, those very early rumors on Jamal Musiala.

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison wishes his team still had Harry Kane:

James Maddison has now had his say on Kane. He really wishes the striker was still at the club. When asked if he has been teasing Kane that Tottenham are on top of the table despite his departure, Maddison told talkSPORT: “No! “Harry is the best number nine in the world I think to be honest, I’m not sure there is anyone better. So there’s been none of that. I wish we could have kept Harry, obviously, but he has gone on to his new journey and started brilliantly as I knew he would as he was a top player and a top professional so none of that. Just a new chapter for both of us.”

Liverpool FC could be closing in on a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie:

Piero Hincapie’s agent has revealed that conversations are ongoing over a potential move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen.

German national team sporting director Rudi Völler has heard the criticism of the the squad’s jaunt to the United States for games against the USMNT and Mexico.

While not a total fan of the idea initially, Völler thinks it can be a productive trip for Germany.

“When I joined the DFB, my first thought was, why are we flying there — I was skeptical. The reason was that it was only possible at that point in time. It definitely wouldn’t have worked after the Euros. That’s why it was the DFB’s idea to do it in advance. Now we have to make the best of it. I think the players who are called up can handle it. And Julian will certainly try out a couple of things,” Völler told Bild TV.