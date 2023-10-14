 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thierry Henry admires “exceptional” Bayern Munich wonderkid Mathys Tel

The French legend had some big praise for his fellow Frenchman.

By Jack Laushway
Soccer - FA Barclaycard Premiership - Arsenal v Leeds United Photo by Neal Simpson/EMPICS via Getty Images

Mathys Tel has been a revelation for Bayern Munich this year. Jamal Musiala has been all the talk in recent years for the Bavarians, but Tel might be contending for the same status that the German has earned. Tel has now been involved in 8 goals this season for Bayern, only starting the game once.

Tel’s performance this season has caught the attention of football fans and critics everywhere. Most recently, Arsenal and French national team legend Thierry Henry chimed in to give praise to his fellow Frenchman.

Some big words from a player such as Henry, and there is really no roof for Tel’s potential at the moment. It won’t be long before Didier Deschamps starts to look at Tel for a call-up. Tel is just 18 years old but if he keeps playing like this, he might have become a starter as well as fighting for a place in France’s lineup as well.

Many were skeptical when Bayern splashed the big bucks on a relatively unknown player at the time, but many agreed that this is just the sort of business Bayern should be doing more of. The way it is looking now, Bayern might have made one of their best transfers ever by acquiring Tel.

