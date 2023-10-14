Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz’s strong start to his Bayern Munich career

Does Bayern Munich have their goalkeeper of the future?

37-year-old Manuel Neuer is set to make his return from a serious leg injury suffered while on break after the FIFA Men’s World Cup last December, and the Bayern bosses will be watching closely to see how well he can return to form. Meanwhile, the successor previously identified, Alexander Nübel, looks almost assuredly on his way out — meaning eyes are now turned to Daniel Peretz, the 23-year-old Israeli keeper brought in at the end of this summer’s transfer window.

Peretz has already started between the sticks for Bayern in the DFB-Pokal and has reportedly made a strong impression in his short time in Bavaria. Per a report from Bild around the time of his Pokal start, via @iMiaSanMia:

The Israeli goalkeeper is positive, laughs a lot and always in a good mood. Peretz wants to learn and willingly completed several extra sessions with Manuel Neuer. The latter is helping Peretz and often giving him tips on how he can perform certain drills more perfectly or adopt a better posture to make saves. Bayern see big potential in Peretz for the future.

The question of whether to swing for an experienced veteran or a bargain-bin unknown was a contentious one at the end of a frenetic transfer window in which Bayern scrambled — and failed to land — several targets in outfield.

But if the Bavarians stumbled on a gem in Peretz, they will have knocked it out of the park in one key position.