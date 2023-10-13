Germany’s October 2023 International Break: All Updates

So Germany are back in action, this time with a new coach. While most of the country sleeps, they will take on the United States Men’s National Team or USMNT for short (cut me some slack, I need this intro to make 150 words) and Mexico as they prepare to host Euro 2024 on home soil.

Julian Nagelsmann has done what people asked in terms of the callups, bringing back Mats Hummels to the squad and adding new blood based on performances and merit. Now, he needs to show if he can hack it on the pitch. Hansi Flick started well before he flamed out — can Nageslmann do better in attempting to tame the beast?

