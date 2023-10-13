 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Germany Training And Press Conference

Germany’s October 2023 International Break: All Updates

Catch our full coverage of Germany’s October 2023 international break right here!

Contributors: Bavarian Football Works Staff
So Germany are back in action, this time with a new coach. While most of the country sleeps, they will take on the United States Men’s National Team or USMNT for short (cut me some slack, I need this intro to make 150 words) and Mexico as they prepare to host Euro 2024 on home soil.

Julian Nagelsmann has done what people asked in terms of the callups, bringing back Mats Hummels to the squad and adding new blood based on performances and merit. Now, he needs to show if he can hack it on the pitch. Hansi Flick started well before he flamed out — can Nageslmann do better in attempting to tame the beast?

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

11 Total Updates Since
Oct 6, 2023, 3:00am CEST

