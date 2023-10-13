USA vs Germany: Lineups, team news, can Nagelsmann save the sinking ship, and more!

The international break is here and Germany fans once again brace themselves for the worst. Julian Nagelsmann is not a bad coach — in fact, most would say he is an excellent coach — but the fact is that the last time a former Bayern Munich manager took over the German national team, the results were truly catastrophic. Then again, even Hansi had a good start with Germany, so maybe Nagelsmann will fare similarly?

It all starts with this first game against the USMNT.

Team news

Joshua Kimmich is out with a sudden cold, but otherwise there are no major absentees from the squad that Nagelsmann called up to join the national team. Assuming that there will be a minimum of changes for the very first game in the Nagelsmann era, then it might be a standard 4-2-3-1 with a striker up top. What sort of XI does that make?

Niclas Füllkrug seems like the obvious choice up top, with Florian Wirtz behind him. With no Serge Gnabry available, Jamal Musiala seems like an obvious candidate for the left wing position, with the in-form Leroy Sane on the opposite flank.

The midfield will probably consist of (captain) İlkay Gündoğan and Leon Goretzka together, shielding a back four potentially consisting of David Raum, Antionio Rüdiger, the newly recalled Mats Hummels, and Niklas Süle. With Marc-Andre ter Stegen keeping the keeper spot warm for Neuer, this is what the starting XI could look like:

Looking for more discussion of the upcoming Germany game? Then check out our Weekend Warm-up podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

