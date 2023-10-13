Bayern Munich determined to gatekeep Bayer Leverkusen phenom Florian Wirtz?

Florian Wirtz is one of the rising stars of German football. The 20-year-old phenom has been an absolute force when playing ever since he scored his first goal in the Bundesliga, which was coincidentally against Bayern Munich. Speaking of which, the Bavarians are huge admirers of Wirtz and are determined to keep him in Germany despite the possible nine-figure price:

Florian Wirtz was an absolute desired target for Hasan Salihamidžić and is still a hot topic at the club even after Brazzo’s exit. Wirtz’s father/agent was seen in Munich with Bayern representatives in the past, and the feedback was positive. The opinion at Bayern is that Wirtz is a player they shouldn’t lose out on to foreign clubs and should be kept in the Bundesliga, despite his high price tag. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk on the Bayern-Insider podcast as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Florian’s father had already met up with the Bayern reps before and those initial talks indicated that there was a positive development in a potential transfer. Can you imagine a duo of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala either side of Thomas Müller behind Harry Kane? That’s a terrifying sight for opposition teams. Former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could also conjure something for the German national football team.