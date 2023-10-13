To buy or not to buy: Should Bayern Munich panic buy an unsigned center-back?

Bayern Munich are running on empty at the moment. A serious injury to Dayot Upamecano will keep the French center-back out of the lineup for weeks, meanwhile, the departure of versatile defenders Josip Stanišić and Benjamin Pavard has made a tremendous impact to the team’s defensive depth. Some serious misplanning has led to a bad situation where the team was almost desperate enough to sign Jerome Boateng.

So what’s the plan now? Sign a free agent, with the kind of quality expected at Bayern Munich but is still unsigned? Unlikely to be found at this point. The other option would be to sign an additional central defender in the January window. The options would be far better but teams would know Bayern Munich is desperate and probably sell at a higher profit than normal.

Following the latest injury to Dayot Upamecano, the people in charge will decide in the next few days whether to consider a short term transfer (unlikely to be Boateng) or continue with the existing personnel until January. Thomas Tuchel still wants an additional centre-back - if… — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 11, 2023

Tuchel has been clear that he wants another centre-back and there are some notable names with contracts expiring in 2024. Among the list is Presnel Kimpembe, Mario Hermoso, Lloyd Kelly, and Eric Dier. While these aren’t the flashiest names, surely it is a better investment than bringing back Boateng.

