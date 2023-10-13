 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The new Weekend Warm-up Podcast is live! A special guest joins to talk Germany, while we also hit on rating Bayern Munich's position groups and the latest transfer rumors!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich is reportedly going to sign a few players in January due to AFCON and Asia Cup call-ups

As if we didn’t have a thin squad already...

By Soundz58
/ new
FC Bayern Present New Sporting Director Christoph Freund Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich is reportedly ready to make some moves in January 2024. As the squad is looking very thin at the moment, the club is purportedly willing to sign two to three players at the beginning of next year due to international call-ups for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Noussair Mazraoui, Bouna Sarr, and Kim Min-jae per Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The Africa Cup of Nations and the AFC Asian Cup will become problematic for Bayern if Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal, and South Korea get far in their respective tournaments. Missing four players for up to five games during the crucial period in January could hurt the Bavarians. Therefore, signing a few players would be reasonable. Thomas Tuchel might get his “Holding Six” if João Palhinha comes but he will be a costly target. Other names are also still floating around and one can only hope that Bayern will opt for qualitatively high players that are not injury-prone. Only then will we have a chance to make it far in the Champions League.

Who do you think should Bayern sign during the winter transfer window? Let us know in the comments below!

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works