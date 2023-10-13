Bayern Munich is reportedly going to sign a few players in January due to AFCON and Asia Cup call-ups

Bayern Munich is reportedly ready to make some moves in January 2024. As the squad is looking very thin at the moment, the club is purportedly willing to sign two to three players at the beginning of next year due to international call-ups for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Noussair Mazraoui, Bouna Sarr, and Kim Min-jae per Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The Africa Cup of Nations and the AFC Asian Cup will become problematic for Bayern if Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal, and South Korea get far in their respective tournaments. Missing four players for up to five games during the crucial period in January could hurt the Bavarians. Therefore, signing a few players would be reasonable. Thomas Tuchel might get his “Holding Six” if João Palhinha comes but he will be a costly target. Other names are also still floating around and one can only hope that Bayern will opt for qualitatively high players that are not injury-prone. Only then will we have a chance to make it far in the Champions League.



