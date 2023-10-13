UEFA confirms UK and Ireland as hosts of Euro 2028, Italy and Turkey in Euro 2032

With the 2024 Euros to be held in Germany (of which Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena is a venue), UEFA, the governing body of European football, decided to find worthy hosts of the 2028 and 2032 editions of the Euros. They did just that and announced the hosts for 2028 and 2032. The United Kingdom and Ireland will host the 2028 edition of the tournament:

#EURO2028 will take place in the UK and Republic of Ireland.



Venues include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London (x2) Manchester and Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/FRMb3EP2cE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2023

While UEFA also confirmed that Italy and Turkey will be co-hosts in 2032:

#EURO2032 will take place in Italy and Türkiye, co-hosts of the event.



“The bidders presented 20 potential host stadiums, of which 10 will be chosen, five per country, by October 2026”, UEFA reports. pic.twitter.com/z8VhgwcVxF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2023

There have been four previous editions of the Euros to take place in two or more countries: 2000 (Belgium and the Netherlands), 2008 (Austria and Switzerland), 2012 (Poland and Ukraine), and 2020 (technically in 2021, across 11 countries to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the first Euros in 1960). The winners of the above tournaments are as follows: France (vs Italy, 2000), Spain twice (vs Germany and Italy in 2008 and 2012 respectively), and Italy (vs England, 2021).

The trend of having multiple countries host a major international football tournament seems to be on the rise in this decade. Other examples not listed above include the 2023 Women’s World Cup (Australia and New Zealand), 2026 World Cup (Canada, United States, and Mexico), and the 2030 World Cup (Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay).