Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane says he is just getting started; Leroy Sané shines; Manchester City wants out of Erling Haaland’s release clause; Real Madrid’s €1 billion release clause on who?; Cristiano Ronaldo to re-up deal; and MORE!

The football world got flipped upside down when Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur.

At the time, some skeptics noted that Kane had just hit the benchmark of 30-years-old, which many consider the time where a player starts to regress. Kane, though, has a different idea about that notion.

“The perception in sport or football in general is you hit 30 and people start to think it is the end,” Kane told reporters. “But the way I am looking at it is that I almost have the second half of my career. I played in the first team at Spurs from 20 or 21 so I have had nine or 10 years at the highest level and I am hoping for another eight or nine years at the highest level again. When you look at a lot of the top-level players — (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Lionel) Messi, (Robert) Lewandowski, (Zlatan) Ibrahimović — they have almost got better as they hit 30. In a lot of sports that happens as well. Everything is maybe settled in your personal life. You have got family, you have got kids — so that side is all settled.

“You are comfortable with your body, you are comfortable mentally where you are at and that just allows you to focus on the football. I just want to keep playing. I think, with everything, with recovery, sports science and the way the game has been and adapted, it has allowed players to play for longer. I would like to think my career will go to my late thirties — at least.”

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Kane is taking every measure to ward off the aches and pains he might feel as he is getting older:

Harry Kane brought a 5-member private team with him from England in order to help him focus 100% on his tasks at Bayern. The team includes a bodyguard, fitness and physiotherapy specialists as well as his own doctor. A private trainer will also join Kane as soon as the family finds a house in Munich. Kane wants to integrate in Munich as soon as possible and is taking German lessons in order to be able to better communicate with his teammates. Within the team, Thomas Müller is considered Kane’s closest contact person. The striker was happy that Müller returned to the starting eleven against Freiburg as he appreciates combining with him on the pitch.

Kane has a plan...now, it is up to Bayern Munich to get in sync with the Englishman on the pitch.

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané is Germany’s top rated player from Europe’s Top 5 Leagues per WhoScored.com:

Germany's highest rated player in Europe's top 5 leagues (400+ mins):



Leroy Sane - 8.34 https://t.co/WDqcipnfxZ pic.twitter.com/nnI4TaHjVL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 11, 2023

Bayern Munich might not be active during this international break, but there is certainly a lot to discuss on the club — and also with the German national team.

For the first segment, we are catching up with our old pal — Daily Mail journalist Jake Fenner — to talk all things Die Mannschaft.

Why waste any more time babbling about what we will talk about, though? Let’s get down to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

A look at Germany’s first roster under Julian Nagelsmann and what to expect as Die Mannschaft prepares to square off against the United States and Mexico — featuring Jake Fenner.

Grading Bayern Munich’s position groups to this point in the season. Where the team is succeeding and what positions might need some work.

Addressing the recent transfer rumors linking Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid and Manchester City, while also looking at the possibility of an exit for Joshua Kimmich this summer as Pep Guardiola might be looking for a reunion. Also, those very early rumors on Jamal Musiala.

Manchester City wants to remove all doubt about Erling Haaland’s release clause by re-negotiating to remove it from his deal:

Manchester City are keen to give Erling Haaland a new contract which will remove the release clause and reduce the chances that Real Madrid or Barcelona could lure him away, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. ESPN sources revealed on Friday that City were already looking at extending his deal and hoped to reach an agreement in the next couple of months. The 23-year-old has a contract that runs until 2027, but that does reportedly include a €200 million release clause that will decrease annually through the duration of the deal. With that in mind, City are ready to offer the Norway international an increase on his wages and add an extra year to the contract, while also removing the release clause. Real Madrid and Barcelona are aware of Haaland’s clause so will be watching any developments with keen interest. Since the departure of Karim Benzema to Al Ittihad, Real Madrid have been looking to land a marquee striker. If Los Blancos are unable to sign Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is expected to put all of his efforts into signing Haaland.

Real Madrid will be announcing a new deal with Vinicius in the coming days:

⚪️ Real Madrid are planning to re-schedule formal ceremony for Vinicius Jr contract extension as soon as the president Florentino Pérez tests negative to Covid.



It was scheduled last week... but it will happen in the next weeks. It will include €1B release clause. pic.twitter.com/hXW9gIXEs4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2023

One...billion.

So Bayern Munich beat SC Freiburg, a rather decent team, 3-0 without breaking a sweat. For once, a Thomas Tuchel coached Bayern side have demonstrated a performance that is both dominant and convincing. In the meantime, Julian Nagelsmann announced his first list of callups for Germany, with some notable names on the list. Plenty to talk about from the past week.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss the following:

Schnitzel recounts his visit to watch Bayern Munich away at Copenhagen.

How Thomas Müller made the entire team click versus SC Freiburg.

Is Leroy Sane the best player in the world right now? INNN and Schnitzel have differing views.

Why Harry Kane maybe needs to be more selfish.

Are performances like these enough to keep Thomas Tuchel’s job safe?

Moving onto the national team — highlights from Nagelsmann’s callups.

Is Mats Hummels the answer in attack?

Should Nagelsmann go with a strikerless setup for Germany?

What kind of lineup can you make with the players Nagelsmann called up?

How things can go very wrong against the USA and Mexico.

Wayne Rooney looks like he could like right into a role on Peaky Blinders, right?

Birmingham City have confirmed the appointment of Wayne Rooney. Rooney arrived in the UK yesterday, and he has now signed a three-and-a-half-year contract after finalising talks. Birmingham are currently sixth in the Championship following the departure of John Eustace.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks ready to extend his contract in Saudi Arabia through 2027: