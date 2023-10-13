 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The new Weekend Warm-up Podcast is live! A special guest joins to talk Germany, while we also hit on rating Bayern Munich's position groups and the latest transfer rumors!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich CEO Dreesen gives his ruthless opinion on the Super League

“You cannot be more dead.”

By Dasher!
/ new
General Assembly European Club Association Photo by Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty Images

During an interview with Bild TV, Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen answered questions on a plethora of topics relating to the club. Yet the spiciest reply came when he was asked about the Super League.

The European Super League was a breakaway concept for a football competition to replace UEFA’s Champions League, which would boast regular games between the best of the best and potentially boost club revenues: touted publicly in 2021,

Bayern was one of a few clubs that were totally against the idea from the start, and when newly appointed CEO was asked about the now-forgotten matter, he didn’t hesitate to make a statement.

He said that to him, the Super League is dead, and he says it drastically to put an end to it. But Dreesen didn’t stop there, making sure that his stance was clear.

Dreesen’s savagery certainly ‘did put an end’ to a topic that was, in all honesty, already dead.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works