Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala has his eyes on all the accolades

Could Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala reach the summit of world football — and become the household name of the next generation, like Lionel Messi has been for this one?

The German superstar is certainly not setting his sights anywhere below that. Musiala is aiming high and wants to reach that level very soon.

“I want to be one of the best players in the world. That’s my ambition. In 1-2 years, I want to be at the highest possible level,” the 20-year-old said in a recent interview for Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

The competition is stiff, with former Borussia Dortmund and current Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham (also 20) among the contenders. Like Bellingham, Musiala is in contention for prestigious awards such as the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy.

“Winning such an award would be a reward for the hard work. Such an individual award would also be a recognition for us as a team and the whole family,” Musiala added.

The incumbent for each of those? FC Barcelona’s 19-year-old midfield prodigy, Gavi.

Of course, if he is to one day reach Messi’s heights, there is another accolade to set his eyes on: the Ballon d’Or. Messi has seven of those; his first was earned in 2009 at the age of 22.

“The path is still long, but my goal and my dream is to become best player in the world at some point,” Musiala concluded.

Champions League and international football glory will go a long way to helping that along. At Bayern and Germany, such wins are the standard.