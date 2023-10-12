Bayern Munich boss Uli Hoeneß scolds Thomas Tuchel for publicly demanding transfers

Speaking to German TV channel RTL, Bayern Munich board member and de-facto patriarch Uli Hoeneß had some critical words for the coach. Thomas Tuchel was blessed with the arrival of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, but was left unable to get a true defensive midfielder for his system as the João Palhinha transfer fell through at the last minute. Hoeneß feels that the coach’s (rather public) demands for more transfers went a little bit too far.

“Those statements are a feast for the media, especially for the tabloids,” said the 71-year-old, ironically handing the media a five star dish in the process (via @iMiaSanMia).

“Some, including the coach, made unwise statements — because I shouldn’t make my own team look bad by saying our squad is too thin. When you see what kind of players we have on the bench every weekend, then we don’t have a thin squad.”

Now, to be fair to both of these men, they each have a point. Uli is right when he says that Bayern Munich have excellent quality on the bench — few coaches have the luxury to bring on guys like Mathys Tel or Jamal Musiala as substitutes. On the other hand, Bayern are dangerously underequipped in certain positions, most notably the midfield and defense. With Dayot Upamecano out injured and Matthijs de Ligt not fully fit, the coach could be facing a reckoning in defense when the international break ends.

In any case, it’s never a good sign when one of the most powerful people at the club publicly criticizes the coach in charge. Thomas Tuchel fell out with the management at each of his last few jobs — Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea FC. Is history starting to repeat itself?