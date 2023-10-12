Harry Kane dishes on the difficulties of a new beginning at Bayern Munich

It still feels bizarre seeing Harry Kane in a Bayern Munich shirt. The 100 95 million euro striker was the subject of a massive transfer saga in the past summer, one which only concluded late in the transfer window. The delayed nature of the transfer has made it harder for Kane to settle on Munich.

Speaking to The Independent, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Kane spoke about the difficulties of his new start in Munich. “There’s a lot of other stuff that goes into a transfer – the personal stuff, trying to find houses, living in hotels, not having my family with me. It’s all stuff I’m not used to.”

It makes sense. After all, Kane has only played for one parent club in his professional career, Tottenham. The only previous moves he had were on loan within England’s top two divisions, the Championship and the Premier League, to the likes of Norwich and Leicester City. And the last loan ended over a decade ago. Naturally, he was going to get taken far out of his comfort zone moving to Germany and so it has proven. Not that it has stopped him from being ridiculously good, mind you.

Kane continues: “So to be able to have started the way I have, I’m really proud. I could have scored a few more goals, I’ve had quite a few chances. But if you’d have told me before the transfer this is what I’d be on, the amount of goals and assists and wins, I’d have taken that.”

Most players would probably also take a record of nine goals and five assists in nine games so far. Though the experience is new and having to acclimate is not familiar to Kane, he has persevered and still delivered some match winning performances. What can Bayern expect once he is fully used to Munich? It could be truly special.