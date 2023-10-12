Harry Kane expresses no regrets in leaving Tottenham for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane may have switched clubs during the summer transfer window, but he has shown at Bayern Munich that he has not forgotten how to score goals, or get his teammates involved in the scoring action. From a total of 9 appearances across all competitions for the Rekordmesiter thus far, Kane has already tallied 9 goals and 5 assists, showing no signs of struggling to adapt to life at a new club, in a new country, in a different top flight league.

The Bundesliga has also derived a compelling case for an exciting Meisterschale race after 7 match weeks, two, as Bayern sit in third place behind both Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart; two sides that have had thoroughly impressive starts to their domestic campaigns. By contrast, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side currently sit atop the Premier League table with an overall record 6 wins, 2 draws, and 0 losses. Manchester City’s recent 1-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates cemented Spurs’ place in pole position after their own 1-0 win at Luton Town before the international break commenced.

Kane has always maintained that he will forever be a Tottenham fan himself, even though he has begun a new chapter of his playing career in Munich. With Spurs’ current success in England, there is certainly a question of whether or not Kane feels any regret for making his move, but he said that is not the case at all.

“I have to be respectful to Bayern Munich and of course, the fans know I will always have a soft spot for Spurs – there is no question about that – but I have got to put all my attention on Bayern Munich and to make us as successful as possible. So, I know there will be questions, for sure, particularly when Tottenham are doing well. Of course, I hope they do as well as possible but my main attention is where I am now and trying to perform for Bayern,” the Bayern number 9 and England skipper recently explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

Tottenham is having one of their best starts to a Premier League campaign for quite some time, which a lot of people did not see coming after Kane left for Bayern. Granted, there is still a long, long way to go in the English top flight, but even if Postecoglou’s side were to go the distance in the Premier League this season, Kane still does not have regrets for leaving when he did (this summer). “I have made it clear my whole career I am a Tottenham fan and I would love to see Tottenham do well. There is no other team in the Premier League I would want to win than Tottenham. o experience a new league, if I got to 40 and I was retired and I looked back and never played in another league I would have always wondered what it would have been like. So now I am here, I am excited and it will always be a decision I never regret,” he explained.