Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala invited to play in the Saudi Pro League?

Jamal Musiala is one of the brightest players in world football, despite only turning 20 earlier this year. Bayern Munich’s young’un is tearing it up at the highest level, and it is still insane how Chelsea FC let him go for a measly £200k in 2019. Now imagine the surprise when he was invited to play in the Saudi Pro League:

Michael Emenalo (Saudi Pro League director of football): The Saudi Pro League is open to every single superstar who wants to be a part of it. We are simply open to the best players who want to come here. I know players who were hesitant before taking this step and are now very happy. So, I hope that these young, wonderful superstars or even up-and-coming greats like Jamal Musiala, whom I absolutely admire, will one day make the decision to join us. – Tz’s Philipp Kessler as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

A lot of European players are heading to the Middle East after Cristiano Ronaldo opened the gates. If you remember, Celta Vigo up-and-comer Gabri Veiga made the jump to Saudi Arabia at 21, signing for Al-Ahli (a decision that Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos called “embarrassing”). Of course, Musiala won’t make the switch this early into his career but maybe in 10-15 years’ time.