Julian Nagelsmann shrugs off Thomas Tuchel’s criticism of Germany’s United States trip

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann wasn’t shy with his words about the national team’s trip to the United States. After Thomas Tuchel slammed Germany’s trip across the Atlantic to play two friendlies, Nagelsmann intervened with his opinion on the matter. Julian Nagelsmann was careful but earned some favor with fans in the process with a great response.

“I’m not sure it makes sense to me why Germany are playing Mexico in the USA before a European Championship. We’ve had a lot of away trips recently. The boys will come back from the national team on Thursday, get on a plane to Mainz on Friday, get on a plane to Istanbul on Monday, then we have a home match and then two more away games in Saarbrücken and Dortmund. It’s at the limit of endurance. The fixture schedule is what it is - we’ll try to make the best of it,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Julian Nagelsmann on the criticism of the trip to the US: "From a club coach's point of view, it's normal to be critical of it, we don't need to lie about that. I would probably say the same thing if I were still at a club. But we all have a responsibility for German football. We… pic.twitter.com/oNajDHIBVh — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 9, 2023

Tuchel’s complaints are legitimate as Bayern Munich’s squad is at its weakest with a plague of injuries impacting the team. Tuchel’s criticism is harsh but to be fair, there are countries that are consistently making these trips during the international breaks.

Nagelsmann certainly didn’t deny that this trip was a bad idea, and even worse timing, but he cleverly didn’t alienate any fans or critics. Nagelsmann is clearly on a mission and hoping for big things for the national team.