Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane talks Euro 2028 and if he will still be playing by then

Leading your country in a tourney you will host>>>

By R.I.P. London Teams
England Men’s October Camp Training Session Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

UEFA just confirmed the hosts of the 2028 and 2032 editions of the Euros, with UK and Ireland (2028) and Italy and Turkey (2032) getting the nod. According to a report from the Independent, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane hopes to still play for England in five years.

Playing at Euro 2028 in England?

Kane: Who knows? Hopefully, I’m aiming to still be around by then. I feel as good as I’ve ever felt before and I’d like to think my career will go to my late thirties, at least. Being at Bayern Munich now, I can keep pushing myself to see how good I can get.

I will probably keep [playing for England] until I’m not picked anymore, and then accept that and take it on the chin.

– As captured by @iMiaSanMia

Kane will be 35-years-old by 2028, still plenty of time to play. One just needs to look at FC Barcelona hitman Robert Lewandowski (currently 35), Cristiano Ronaldo (38, looking to play in the 2026 World Cup…aged 41), or Zlatan Ibrahimović who just retired from the sport earlier this year at 41. Longevity is a unique aspect of football and is a testament to the unwavering dedication to fitness by athletes who play it.

