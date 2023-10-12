 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The new Weekend Warm-up Podcast is live! A special guest joins to talk Germany, while we also hit on rating Bayern Munich's position groups and the latest transfer rumors!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 14 — Grading Bayern Munich’s position groups so far this season; Analyzing Julian Nagelsmann’s first squad with Germany; Transfer rumors on Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies; and MORE!

The international break has taken a toll on everyone!

By CSmith1919
/ new
England Men’s October Camp Training Session Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Bayern Munich might not be active during this international break, but there is certainly a lot to discuss on the club — and also with the German national team.

For the first segment, we are catching up with our old pal — Daily Mail journalist Jake Fenner — to talk all things Die Mannschaft.

Why waste any more time babbling about what we will talk about, though? Let’s get down to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

  • A look at Germany’s first roster under Julian Nagelsmann and what to expect as Die Mannschaft prepares to square off against the United States and Mexico — featuring Jake Fenner.
  • Grading Bayern Munich’s position groups to this point in the season. Where the team is succeeding and what positions might need some work.
  • Addressing the recent transfer rumors linking Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid and Manchester City, while also looking at the possibility of an exit for Joshua Kimmich this summer as Pep Guardiola might be looking for a reunion. Also, those very early rumors on Jamal Musiala.

Make sure to check out our post-game coverage here on Bavarian Football Works and follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, @cyl3r, and more.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works