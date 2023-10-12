Lothar Matthäus revels at Leroy Sané’s form for Bayern Munich this season

Without a shred of any doubt, Leroy Sané has been one of, if not the, best player(s) for Bayern Munich so far this season. Since he joined from Manchester City in 2020 after what was a delayed transfer saga due to a cruciate ligament injury, Sané has come out of the gates firing on all cylinders this season, having already tallied seven goals from 10 appearances across all competitions.

Bayern’s number 10 looks a distant shade of the player that was jeered by his own fans at the Allianz Arena in the beginning phases of the 2021/22 season; Julian Nagelsmann’s maiden season as manager. Up until now, he had really struggled to consistently showcase the ability that was well known he had from his successful tenure playing under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and it would be safe to also say that he was one of Schalke’s best players when he was there.

Everyone is taking notice of Sané’s form thus far, as he is perhaps benefitting from the presence of a striker like Harry Kane, he possesses an innate ability to drop deeper into pockets of space to allow other attackers to take advantage of space left in behind. Former Bayern and Germany midfielder Lothar Matthäus recently explained that the abilities that Sané is currently showcasing on a consistent basis are incredibly impactful for the modern game.

“We’ve known for several years that Leroy Sané has potential like no other player in Germany. He particularly fits modern, fast-paced football because he has a combination of speed, technique and shooting. He’s showing good performances week in week out and has also realized that football is a team sport and not only consists of attack, but also defense. It may have taken a bit longer than the club would have liked, but Sané has taken the next step and is now where he belongs,” Matthäus explained to Sky Sport Germany (via @iMiaSanMia).

For the former Bayern legend, the sky is well and truly the limit for the club’s current number 10 as he feels he is already one of the best players in European football. There is genuinely delight in watching Sané play right now from Matthäus, which is a sentiment shared by honorary club president Uli Hoeneß, who recently said that his “heart sings” when he watches Sané play this season. “For me, Sané is one of the best players in Europe. He has what it takes to be at the top of the world’s best footballer voting. He’s performing consistently and scoring goals, both at FC Bayern and in the national team. As a football fan, friend and expert, I’m happy to be able to follow such a player in his development,” Matthäus enthused.

These numbers for Sané from WhoScored should not come as any surprise: