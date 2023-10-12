Daily Schmankerl: Newcastle United, Liverpool eyeing summer move for Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané; Chelsea lost Jamal Musiala over money; Manchester United ready to eat some of Jadon Sancho’s salary for loan; Bayern still scouting Brazilian star; and MORE!

Leroy Sané is having a monster 2023/24 campaign so far at Bayern Munich — which, of course, has made him a popular figure on the transfer market.

With a contract that ends in 2025, Sané will get plenty of interest next summer, including some from Newcastle United and Liverpool FC:

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a shock move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane in 2024 as Eddie Howe eyes attacking reinforcements. Howe has made some impressive signings this season, bringing in the likes of Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes. The Magpies boss wants to bolster his squad further in January, however, and reports suggest that he could look to bring in another winger to provide competition for Barnes – who is currently sidelined with an injury, Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon. Now, according to reports from Spain, as cited by The Hard Tackle, Newcastle are ‘keen’ on Sane and ‘could make a move for him in 2024.’ Bayern Munich are unlikely to let such an important player leave mid-season, though, so Newcastle may have to wait until the end of the season to make their move. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in Sane. It has been claimed that Jurgen Klopp sees him as a potential replacement for Mo Salah, who could make a switch to Saudi Arabia next year. With that in mind, a return to the Premier League could be on the cards for the former Manchester City star.

Things are going exceptionally well for Sané at this point. Even if he does hit one of his infamous slumps, the Germany international has proven himself as a key part of the Bayern Munich attack.

With life good on-and-off the pitch right now, it would actually be shocking to see the winger move on — even if he gets a monster offer from the Premier League clubs.

Real Madrid might need to clear some salary space from its budget if it wants to ink Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé:

Real Madrid will be forced to sell either Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo if they are to sign Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, with financial restrictions set to bring about the departure of one of the Brazilian duo.

A sale of Vinicius seems very unlikely given the new deal he will reportedly be signing, but maybe Rodrygo could be offloaded.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich will continue to monitor Luis Guilherme and could contend with Chelsea FC and Manchester United should the Bavarians decided to submit a bid:

Bayern will keep some of their scouts in South America to continue monitoring Palmeiras talent Luis Guilherme (17) and then decide whether to bid for the player and try to sign him or not. No formal bids have been made from any club so far, with Chelsea and Manchester United… pic.twitter.com/38g58vXXLU — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 9, 2023

So Bayern Munich beat SC Freiburg, a rather decent team, 3-0 without breaking a sweat. For once, a Thomas Tuchel coached Bayern side have demonstrated a performance that is both dominant and convincing. In the meantime, Julian Nagelsmann announced his first list of callups for Germany, with some notable names on the list. Plenty to talk about from the past week.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss the following:

Schnitzel recounts his visit to watch Bayern Munich away at Copenhagen.

How Thomas Müller made the entire team click versus SC Freiburg.

Is Leroy Sane the best player in the world right now? INNN and Schnitzel have differing views.

Why Harry Kane maybe needs to be more selfish.

Are performances like these enough to keep Thomas Tuchel’s job safe?

Moving onto the national team — highlights from Nagelsmann’s callups.

Is Mats Hummels the answer in attack?

Should Nagelsmann go with a strikerless setup for Germany?

What kind of lineup can you make with the players Nagelsmann called up?

How things can go very wrong against the USA and Mexico.

Jamal Musiala might have never left Chelsea FC if the English club had offered him a fair deal:

Chelsea could have held on to Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala if they offered him a better contract. That is according to journalist Simon Phillips. Jamal Musiala left Chelsea for Bayern in 2019 and Phillips has now claimed on his Substack Si Phillips Talks Chelsea that had the Blues matched the German club’s proposal, he would have likely stayed at Stamford Bridge. The 20-year-old has been a revelation since moving to the Allianz Arena. Last season, he scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 33 league appearances, helping Bayern to win yet another Bundesliga trophy. The year Musiala left Chelsea, the club were under a transfer ban, while Frank Lampard arrived as manager. Lampard helped other young players like Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham all develop during the 2019/20 season, so perhaps there would have been a pathway into the first team for Musiala and an opportunity for him to grow. Musiala will have no regrets about joining Bayern, though. He has won plenty of silverware there and has developed into an extraordinary footballer, with his former manager Julian Nagelsmann hailing him as “world class”. Ultimately, it is a shame that a player as talented as Musiala is no longer at Chelsea. But he had his reasons for leaving west London and again, considering what he has managed to achieve in Germany, his move to Bayern has been completely justified. Who knows what the future holds, though? If Musiala ever decides to leave the Allianz Arena, maybe he will fancy a return to his former club.

Chelsea’s loss was absolutely Bayern Munich’s gain. How different might things be for both club and country had Musiala opted to stick around in London.

Son Hueng-min is on a mission this season for Tottenham Hotspur — and might have been inspired to ramp up his game by Harry Kane’s exit for Bayern Munich:

Darren Bent thinks Son Hueng-min ‘took it personally’ when Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with Harry Kane this summer. It was also easy for pundits to suggest that Tottenham would struggle because their all-time leading goalscorer was now playing for Bayern Munich. Given that so many goals were heading out of the building, then the questions were being raised as to ‘who will step up?’. But that’s where Son Heung-min put his hand up, with Darren Bent adding that ‘when he is in full flow, then no-one can stop him’, as he told Premier League Productions. After starting on the left during the opening few weeks of the campaign, Ange Postecoglou pushed the South Korean star down the middle against Burnley and he proceeded to score a hat-trick. The previous campaign, by Son Heung-min’s standards, was a real struggle, as he managed only ten goals, well, he already has six to his name now. “He has been fantastic,” said Bent. “It’s almost a blessing Kane leaving. He got off to a bit of a slow start playing from the left. “But since he has moved to centre-forward, with that first game against Burnley, he hasn’t looked back. A really intelligent footballer. “When the chaos is moving toward the goal. He always hangs back a little bit. Gives himself space. Finds that space in the box, and then he is a really, really good finisher as we know. One of his biggest strengths is that he can finish with both feet. The moment he is in full flow, then no one can catch him. “He is somebody who they moved to centre-forward when Kane left and he has gone ‘do you know what. I can score the goals’ and he has been absolutely brilliant this season – it almost looks like, to me, that he took it personally. When everyone thought ‘how are they going to get on without Harry Kane? They are probably going to finish bottom-half’. He said ‘no, I can carry this club forward’ and he is doing that.”

