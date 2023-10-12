Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller’s Monthly Musings: October 2023

Hey there, welcome back for some more Thomas Müller’s Monthly Musings! In this edition, Tommy talks about how Oktoberfest was such a blast, the turbulence at the German NT, and MORE!

Let’s have a look:

Oktoberfest - Great tradition, great festival

In my eyes, Oktoberfest is a place of joy. People come to have fun and just have a good time - you can feel that on every corner. In my childhood it was more the regional folk festivals. Oktoberfest is already a big number. My parents didn’t dare go there with me as little Thomas, who loves to explore Today I am proud that such a great, international festival is taking place here in Munich. The combination of fun and tradition succeeds every year. I’m totally behind that. If you think about how much work and organization goes into ensuring that almost 400,000 people can go to the Oktoberfest peacefully and safely every day, that deserves respect and thanks. We had a lot of fun at the FC Bayern Munich Wiesn this year too. With fantastic weather, it was a very well-rounded affair with a good portion of Bavarian cosiness.

Rollercoaster ride with the national team

After consulting with Hansi Flick, the national team’s September trip wasn’t actually planned for me. But Niclas Füllkrug was out and after my injury and the starting eleven in Gladbach I was fully integrated into the Bayern team again and therefore ready to rock. In response to the difficult phase in June, we wanted to start a positive trend against Japan in Wolfsburg. We prepared intensively for almost a week and were fully motivated to deliver a convincing victory. This could also be felt by the fans in the stadium. People wanted to whip us to victory. After falling behind twice early on, to make matters worse, we conceded 1:3 and 1:4 shortly before the end. So mission failed. Logically, everyone who supports the German national team was completely disappointed.

(continuation) When dealing with the defeat, the DFB responded by parting ways with Hansi Flick as national coach. As you all know, I have known Hansi for a very long time. So emotionally it wasn’t an easy number. Sandro Wagner and Hannes Wolf arrived from Poland at extremely short notice from their actual team, the German U20. In order to develop a battle plan together with Rudi Völler on how to somehow capture the extremely strong French. We had a great opening phase and I was able to make it 1-0. As a result, we were pumped full of adrenaline and the victory at the end was of course a balm for the very damaged football soul. We now also have a new national coach in Julian Nagelsmann, a familiar face for me of course. I am sure that Julian can use his strengths and win many games with us.

There is momentum in the Bundesliga

I’m currently really enjoying the Bundesliga as a player and football fan. Lots of goals, courageous football and intense physical play. That makes our league attractive. You can see and feel that even in the sold-out stadiums. The atmosphere is great, even Harry Kane is impressed! This sets the stage for a thrilling season with excitement in all table regions.

Müller’s health delicacies - new cookbook for young and old

Encouraged by the success and the really great feedback on my children’s books, I took the idea a little further. As you know, the topic of healthy eating is close to my heart. And so in my new cookbook “Cooking for Small and Large Champions” (Kochen für kleine & große Champions), I would like to provide ideas and suggestions on how the whole family can eat even healthier and still make everything taste delicious. For this I met with Dr. Matthias Riedl brought an absolute nutrition expert to my side. For me, he not only impresses with his scientific expertise, but also with a lot of practical experience. What was also important to me was our common approach to the topic of nutrition, namely without pointing fingers.

(continuation) We want to give tips on how it can be easier for many people to eat healthy. Not a classic cookbook with a complicated collection of recipes, but practical, actionable knowledge about healthy eating. This is an important concern to me. We have included lots of tips on how you can “fool” your children into eating something healthy. On the one hand with clever recipes, but also with little psychological tricks. Note: At the time the newsletter was released (October 4), the book was available for pre-ordering. But now it has been released!

So, we’re heading into an exciting autumn of football healthy and well strengthened.

your Thomas