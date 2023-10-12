Our takes on Bayern Munich’s EA FC 24 ratings

With the coming of winter, the world of football and gaming are treated once again with the release of a new game in EA Sports’ annual football series. While the franchise was formerly known as FIFA, a split with the original FIFA organisation has led to a rebranding of the franchise under the name of ‘EA SPORTS FC’. The latest edition of this franchise is the first to bear the new moniker, labelling itself FC 24.

Bayern Munich have a history of being underrated by EA, stemming from their long-term partnership with EA’s rivals Konami and their product known as eFootball (formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer or PES for short). It seems to be no different this year, but let’s take a look first, shall we?

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer - 87(-3)

Neuer missed half the season due to a foot injury sustained during a skiing accident, but prior to the injury the German was not poor or even average. This three point downgrade is uncalled for, and Neuer should sit at an 88.

Sven Ulreich - 74(-1)

Ulreich has been subpar in the time he was given, and should actually be downgraded further to a 73.

Daniel Peretz - 72(-)

It is Peretz’s first appearance in this franchise, and so the 72 rating given to him is a fair starting point considering he was purchased to compete with Ulreich for the #2 spot.

Defenders

Dayot Upamecano - 82(+1)

Upamecano receiving only a one point upgrade to a measly 82 after having an elite season where he was in contention for being the best centre-back in the world for large parts of it is a disgrace. The Frenchman dominated every attack he came up against, barring that horror show against Manchester City. He should be an 84 or 85 at the minimum.

Matthijs de Ligt - 86(+1)

De Ligt also only received a one point upgrade after a season where he completely saved Bayern Munich’s year and made himself undeniably the best centre-back in the world towards the end of the season, and even put himself in the conversation for best player which simply does not happen for a defender in the modern game. De Ligt should be rated at an 89, but even an upgrade to 88 would be fair.

Min-jae Kim - 84(+4)

Kim received a four point upgrade after a season at Napoli where he was the most consistent centre-back in the world. Kim should be at an 85 or 86, but the four point upgrade is still a massive one.

Tarek Buchmann - 60(-)

Buchmann’s first appearance in the franchise starts him off at 60. He maybe could’ve been rated in the higher 60s as he has shown great promise, but there are no real complaints as he will grow into a higher rating as he matures and gets more minutes.

Alphonso Davies - 83(-1)

Davies getting a downgrade after a great individual season at Bayern is unacceptable. Davies should have gotten a one point upgrade to 85, not a downgrade.

Raphaël Guerreiro - 82(-1)

Guerreiro receiving a downgrade after a season in which he put the creativity of Borussia Dortmund on his back and came back with the most assists of any player in 2023 is completely unacceptable. Guerreiro should be rated at an 84 or 85.

Frans Krätzig - 61(-)

Krätzig’s first appearance in the franchise has him starting at 61. Krätzig should be rated around 67 or 68 as he has already shown the ability to play at a top level, playing very well for Bayern every time he was called upon.

Noussair Mazraoui - 82(-)

Mazraoui being contained to an 82 rating is not it. The Moroccan was key to Bayern’s play every time he played, and has showcased his technical ability time and time again. A minimum of an 84 rating is required.

Bouna Sarr - 71(-2)

Correct.

Midfielders

Joshua Kimmich - 88(-1)

Kimmich getting a downgrade after a season where he was unequivocally the best midfielder in the world is head-scratching. He should have gotten an upgrade to 90 or even 91, as he carried the Bayern Munich midfield for most of the season all by himself.

Leon Goretzka - 85(-2)

Goretzka received a two point downgrade and this is completely fair given his performances in the 2022/23 season, and honestly Goretzka could even have taken another point off him to be rated at 84.

Konrad Laimer - 83(-)

Laimer maintains an 83 rating from FIFA 23, and it’s questionable if he justifies it all that much. He should’ve been downgraded 82, as he wasn’t really there for RB Leipzig until the very end of the season where he seemed to finally get on the gas pedal and really cook.

Jamal Musiala - 86(+5)

Musiala received a HUGE upgrade to 86, but it is not enough. Musiala was one of the best players in the whole league last season, and should be at minimum an 87 or 88. However EA must be given credit where credit is due for not undervaluing Musiala and putting him on the same level as Jude Bellingham.

Attackers

Leroy Sané - 84(-)

Sané should be way higher rated than this. He had his moments of impotence but for a large part of the season he was undoubtedly the best attacker at Bayern and a contender for the best player in the world. He should be an 86 rated player at minimum, and that rating should be climbing even higher with the kind of form he’s in as of now.

Kingsley Coman - 85(-1)

Coman received a downgrade and it’s quite agreeable. Outside of a purple patch that he enjoyed during February, Coman was wildly inconsistent and prone to missing games due to injury, suspension or just being benched.

Serge Gnabry - 84(-1)

Gnabry also received a downgrade that even the most casual of Bayern watchers could’ve seen coming. Gnabry’s season ended strong but before then was marred by inconsistency and poor performances, with Gnabry really only showing up against small teams where the game was practically already decided.

Thomas Müller - 84(-3)

Müller was Bayern’s on-pitch general and the entire team just played completely differently when he was on the pitch. This big of a downgrade is completely unfair, with a fairer rating being 86 (one point downgrade), bumped down only due to his individual numbers suffering as of late.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 78(+3)

Choupo received a three point upgrade after a stellar season which was unfortunately cut short by injury, but Choupo should probably be closer to 80 rated. He looked amazing at Bayern, even world class at times.

Mathys Tel - 72(+8)

Tel received the highest upgrade of any player in the Bayern squad, and for good reason as in the few games he got during the 22/23 season he was simply brilliant, getting on the scoresheet consistently despite receiving, as Chuck Smith loves to say, garbage minutes.

Harry Kane - 90(+1)

Kane is amongst the very best in the game, only being outdone by Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé for rating. His standing being just under these guys is understandable, but putting Kane on the same level as Lionel Messi, Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema is just wrong, as Kane has far outperformed these players. It’s an awkward one, but bumping Kane up to a 91 seems fair.

Overall, EA seem to have done a fine job for the most part with the attackers and midfielders but the defenders were severely under-appreciated. There is much work to be done and a massive gap to be closed.