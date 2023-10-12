Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel receives comment full of praise from Pelé, notices it only after the latter’s funeral

Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel has been absolutely on fire this season despite getting just one start, consistently contributing goals and assists in phenomenal performance after phenomenal performance. But he was already showing his fledgling talent last season, becoming Bayern’s youngest ever goalscorer in the Bundesliga in a 2-2 draw with VfB Stuttgart. That’s when Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known by his nickname Pelé (yes, THAT Pelé, the absolute legend and winner of multiple World Cups) took notice of the precocious talent.

Speaking to CARRÉ, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Tel spoke about receiving praise from the iconic Brazilian forward. “When I scored my first goal in the Bundesliga for Bayern and became the youngest goal scorer in the history of the club, the Instagram account of Bayern posted a photo of my celebration, and Pelé wrote a comment on it.”

Unfortunately, there was a complication. “I only noticed the comment the day of his funeral, which saddened me. The comment was there for 7-8 weeks. I would’ve responded in time if I had seen it.”

Though straight up communication with one of the greatest players of all time was not possible, this message remains important to Tel. “Now we can’t change that, but his message will be in my memory forever. May he rest in peace.”