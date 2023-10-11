 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Injury Report: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry is jogging, Matthijs de Ligt working out, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting returns from Cameroon

Some good news, some bad news...

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga Photo by Kevin Voigt/Getty Images

International breaks are always a risk.

This one is barely underway and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is already on his way back from the Cameroon national team’s camp due to an undisclosed ailment per news captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has withdrawn from Cameroon’s squad for the games against Russia and Senegal due to injury and will return to Munich for treatment.

On the flipside, two players who were already injured and did not get called up for their respective national teams, Serge Gnabry (Germany) and Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands), are working out at Säbener Straße.

Gnabry was jogging:

Good to see you back running in practice, @SergeGnabry!

Meanwhile, De Ligt was back working with the ball. De Ligt holds a key to how Bayern Munich will start off when the club resumes action. Fellow center-back Dayot Upamecano is slated to miss two to three weeks with an injury and the team is dangerously thing at the position. One report, though, says that Upamecano could miss as much as six weeks:

(Nathan Gissing is a contributor for GianlucaDiMarzio.com)

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg backed up Gissing’s report:

Just in case you were wondering, Bild is reporting that a move for Jerome Boateng is completely off the table even with Upamecano’s status and the uncertainty of when De Ligt will be ready.

