Injury Report: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry is jogging, Matthijs de Ligt working out, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting returns from Cameroon

International breaks are always a risk.

This one is barely underway and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is already on his way back from the Cameroon national team’s camp due to an undisclosed ailment per news captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has withdrawn from Cameroon’s squad for the games against Russia and Senegal due to injury and will return to Munich for treatment.

On the flipside, two players who were already injured and did not get called up for their respective national teams, Serge Gnabry (Germany) and Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands), are working out at Säbener Straße.

Gnabry was jogging:

Good to see you back running in practice, @SergeGnabry!

Meanwhile, De Ligt was back working with the ball. De Ligt holds a key to how Bayern Munich will start off when the club resumes action. Fellow center-back Dayot Upamecano is slated to miss two to three weeks with an injury and the team is dangerously thing at the position. One report, though, says that Upamecano could miss as much as six weeks:

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Dayot Upamecano has suffered a muscle injury in his left hamstring against Freiburg following a scan.



Understand Upamecano is expected to miss around six weeks through injury. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/sNJ2JJUPQO — Nathan Gissing (@NathGissing) October 11, 2023

(Nathan Gissing is a contributor for GianlucaDiMarzio.com)

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg backed up Gissing’s report:

❗️Dayot #Upamecano has suffered a muscle injury in his left hamstring.



➡️ Been told he will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/SjJfc6PS28 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 11, 2023

Just in case you were wondering, Bild is reporting that a move for Jerome Boateng is completely off the table even with Upamecano’s status and the uncertainty of when De Ligt will be ready.