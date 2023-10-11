Former Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle could emerge as the new penalty taker for Germany

In his youth football days, former Bayern Munich defender and current Borussia Dortmund stalwart Niklas Süle was a striker.

During his time with the Bavarians, fans got to see Süle flash some of his attacking skills and dribbling from time to time — some even coined the nickname, “Süle-inho” for the plays where the hulking center-back would rip off a long, extended dribble up the pitch.

In addition, Süle occasionally even showed his offensive prowess with a goal or an assist.

Now, though, Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch has video showing that Süle could end up being Germany’s chosen player to take penalties:

Niklas #Süle hat sich heute als neuer Elfmeterschütze ins Gespräch gebracht. @DFB_Team pic.twitter.com/lMwBj9RNuX — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) October 10, 2023

Niklas #Süle was mentioned today as the new penalty taker. @DFB_Team

There is a good possibility that Koch is pulling everyone’s leg a bit and having some fun with the cool video that he captured, but...it actually would be sort of fun to see the big fella make his way up to the spot and drill home a penalty in a key spot for Germany at the EURO 2024 competition.