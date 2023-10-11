Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel won’t be making change to Germany

Just a few days ago, German national team sporting director Rudi Völler made an odd statement regarding Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel.

Völler very loosely indicated (though maybe not intentionally) that Germany might “try” to convince Tel to leave the French national team system in favor of a future with Germany.

”We all know that we don’t have an extremely big number of top strikers like we did perhaps five, ten or 15 years ago. Of course he (Tel) is a great striker. He also performed really well for Bayern. We can certainly try. But in the end, it’s the player himself who decides - and of course his family. That should not be underestimated. His roots are very French,” Völler told Bild TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

However, neither Tel, nor his agent, had heard of such a move and they do not have any intentions to make that move anyway. Tel’s agent Gadiri Camara told Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg that the whole issue is not really a topic for the young star.

“Nobody spoke to us about this possibility. We saw the statement of Rudi Völler and that means that all German people love Mathys and his work. But to be honest, the kid is focused on the U-21s. I don’t want to disturb him with that,” said Camara (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

In addition, German outlet Sport1 backed up Camara’s words with its own report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Playing for Germany is not an option for Mathys Tel. Although he feels comfortable in Munich, his dream is to play for France’s senior national team.

So...that should be that, eh?