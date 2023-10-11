Rumor Mill: Bayern Munich still interested in Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah

Without directly saying so, both Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich’s front office have made it clear that are not closing the door off entirely to doing some business during this winter’s January transfer window.

Even after all of the business that was done during the summer window, Tuchel has made it clear that he would still like to add a defensive midfielder as well as a right-back to the squad. Additionally, the number of injuries at the center back spot make it clear that Bayern is also exploring options for that position, as was shown with their controversial consideration of signing Jerome Boateng, who is still training at Sabener Strasse.

Tuchel was interested in signing Chelsea right back Trevoh Chalobah, but a potential deal for him fell through in the final hours of the summer window because Chelsea was preferring a permanent sale instead of Bayern’s proposed loan option.

Per an update from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern is still very much interested in signing Chalobah during the international break. Tuchel is a fan of his versatility in defense, knowing full well from his own tenure as Chelsea manager that the 24-year old can also play as a center back, particularly in a back three system was well as right back. Bayern need a player with this kind of defensive depth and Chalobah’s attributes fit the billing for what Tuchel wants.

Nothing at this stage is concrete, though, as it is still a bit too early for official negotiations to take place between the two clubs and the player. As has been previously reported, though, Chelsea have given him the green light to leave during the January transfer window, and the reported fee that they would be asking for him is approximately €29 million euros, which might be a price Bayern would try to negotiate down considering the player is not regularly playing under Mauricio Pochettino.